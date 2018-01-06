Nation & World

Egyptians attack police station after detainee's death

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 03:08 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's official news agency says dozens of protesters have attacked a Cairo police station over reports that a detainee died in custody.

State-run MENA quoted an unnamed security official Saturday as saying that protesters set a police car ablaze, hurled stones and tried to storm the station. The official said the detainee was charged in a drug case, without elaborating.

The official said security forced fired tear gas and arrested several people. The clashes wounded several people.

Anger at widespread police brutality helped spark the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Rights groups say mistreatment and torture are still widespread in Egyptian prisons, allegations denied by the government.

Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013 as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

