FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, work continues on the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. National dam safety experts say long-term and systemic failures by officials in California and elsewhere caused last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam. The report released Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, comes from experts appointed to investigate the causes of spillway collapses at California's Oroville Dam. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: California reviews dam safety after tough report

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:52 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The Latest on an independent panel finding "long-term and systemic failures" by California's Department of Water Resources, regulators led to crisis at nation's tallest dam. (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

California state officials say they are reviewing their organizational structure and dam-safety program in the wake of a scathing report on the causes of the Oroville Dam crisis.

Director Grant Davis of the Department of Water Resources said Friday his agency would study the fact-finding report carefully and make changes to improve.

An independent panel of dam-safety experts looked at the causes of February's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in Oroville, California. Both spillways at the dam failed that month, prompting evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

The experts conclude that the half-century-old spillways were badly built from the start. It faults the department and regulators for failing to recognize and deal with the structural problems.

___

8:30 a.m.

National dam safety experts say long-term and systemic failures by officials in California and elsewhere caused last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam.

The report released Friday comes from experts appointed to investigate the causes of spillway collapses at California's Oroville Dam.

Both spillways at the half-century old dam gave way in February 2017, forcing evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

The independent panel of dam experts says the dam had inherent design and construction weaknesses.

The report faults California's Department of Water Resources and other regulators for allegedly failing to recognize and address those problems.

