Honor sought for US soldier who died in Bronx fire rescue

FILE- In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, firefighters respond to a deadly building fire in the Bronx borough of New York. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the Army to posthumously honor, Pfc. Emmanuel Mensah, a U.S. Army National Guardsman and native of Ghana who raced repeatedly into the burning apartment building, saving four people before he died in flames that also claimed a dozen other lives. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo