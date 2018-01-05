Safety probe warns California's dam crisis a 'wake-up call'

File - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crews work to repair the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. National dam safety experts say long-term and systemic failures by officials in California and elsewhere caused last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam. The report released Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, comes from experts appointed to investigate the causes of spillway collapses at California's Oroville Dam. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo