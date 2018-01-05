Nation & World

Polish PM slams attack on Turkish teen, prosecutors probe

January 05, 2018 05:56 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has condemned an attack this week on a 14-year-old Turkish girl and prosecutors in Warsaw have opened a criminal investigation.

Morawiecki said on Twitter Friday that "There is no room for racism in Poland. The attack on a 14-year-old girl over the color of her skin should be condemned in the strongest terms."

Spokesman for Warsaw's regional prosecutor's office Lukasz Lapczynski said investigators are working to identify the attacker and will hear the girl's testimony. He said the girl suffered "superficial skin abrasion" but divulged no more detail.

Polish media said the girl was verbally and physically attacked by a man in Warsaw while returning from school.

Poland's conservative government is refusing to accept migrants, citing security reasons. Hostility toward foreigners seems to be rising.

