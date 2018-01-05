Polish PM slams attack on Turkish teen, prosecutors probe

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.