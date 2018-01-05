New Austrian leader rejects talk of eastern EU alliance

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the federal chancellery in Vienna. Austria's new chancellor is rejecting suggestions that his government will align broadly with eastern nations that have clashed with the European Union over migrants and other issues. Kurz warned Friday Jan. 5, 2018 against "over-interpreting things." Ronald Zak,file AP Photo