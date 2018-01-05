Nation & World

Pakistan air force ex-chief, veteran politician dies at 96

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 04:36 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISLAMABAD

Asghar Khan, veteran politician and the first Pakistani air force chief after the country gained independence from Britain, has died. He was 96.

Khan was born in Kashmir in northern India in January 1921. He joined India's Air Force in 1940, then moved to Pakistan where he became the first Pakistani air force chief. Before him, British officers held top military posts in newly independent Pakistan.

Khan entered politics but his centrist Tahrik-e-Istaqlal party did poorly in the 1970 polls. He emerged as top rival to Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1977 but alleged poll rigging led to a public uprising and subsequent military takeover by Gen. Ziaul Haq.

Khan, known for his humble demeanor, left politics in 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pakistan's military and civilian leadership expressed condolences over his death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

    For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

View More Video