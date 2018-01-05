Nation & World

Greek court rules 2 Macedonians should be extradited

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 04:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

THESSALONIKI, Greece

A Greek court ruled Friday that two Macedonian men arrested on an international warrant issued by their country on charges related to a wiretapping scandal should be extradited.

Court documents had described the two men, aged 35 and 51, as being members of Macedonia's counter-intelligence services. They were arrested at the airport of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in October after allegedly being found with forged Bulgarian travel documents.

Their Greek lawyer, Konstantinos Chadziioannou, filed an appeal against the verdict with Greece's Supreme Court. No date for the hearing was immediately set. The two deny the charges against them, saying they are politically motivated. They also face a separate trial in Greece, set for May, on charges related to the use of forged documents.

The extradition hearing for the two, who have not been publicly named, was held behind closed doors at their request. Chadziioannou said he had submitted 17,000 pages of documents as evidence in their defense as part of the process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We believe in the court and the justice system of the Republic of Greece and the democratic capabilities of the court," said Peter Vasilev, the Macedonian lawyer for the two, adding they had hopes the decision would be overturned by the Supreme Court. "We have a lot of arguments on our side .... They are innocent according to (the) criminal code)."

Macedonia's wiretapping scandal broke in 2015 when it emerged that the phone conversations of about 20,000 people had been illegally recorded. The political crisis triggered early elections the following year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

    For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

View More Video