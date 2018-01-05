FILE - This is a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as they smile after a joint news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Paris on Friday Jan. 5, 2018, for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be heading to his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel's hometown on Saturday in a bid to patch up ties.
Nation & World

Turkish foreign minister seeks 'new beginning' with Germany

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:38 AM

BERLIN

Turkey's foreign minister Friday it's time to reset relations with Germany as he prepared to meet his German counterpart following more than a year of spiraling tensions between the NATO allies.

Germany's Sigmar Gabriel will host Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday in his home town, Goslar. Among other issues, a major irritant in relations has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.

Cavusoglu wrote in an article for Germany's Funke newspaper group Friday that "both sides have an interest in a new beginning" but that's only possible "if we break the current crisis spiral in our relationship."

He hinted at willingness for faster legal proceedings but also urged an end to the "standstill" in Turkey's European Union accession negotiations.

A spokeswoman for Germany's Foreign Ministry said Saturday's talks would cover "the entire breadth of German-Turkish relations."

"Naturally this will include difficult issues," Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

Aside from the detention of German citizens — seven of whom Adebahr said were being held for "politically motivated allegations" — Berlin's handling of Kurdish opposition groups and members of the Turkish military who have sought asylum in Germany are likely to come up in the talks.

