The Latest: Japan says it'll do what's needed on N. Korea

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, a South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer during a phone call on the dedicated communications hotline at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. A Seoul official says both Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that North Korea has accepted Seoul's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom that day to discuss how to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve overall ties. Yonhap via AP, File South Korea Unification Ministry