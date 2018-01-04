FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, responds to reporters asking questions as he leaves the White House in Washington. Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission. The White House in a statement blamed the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, responds to reporters asking questions as he leaves the White House in Washington. Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission. The White House in a statement blamed the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, responds to reporters asking questions as he leaves the White House in Washington. Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission. The White House in a statement blamed the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Trump blasts states resisting vote fraud probe

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump disbanding his voter fraud commission (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says states that refused to cooperate with his voter fraud commission know that there were people in those states that voted illegally.

"Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud," Trump tweeted early Thursday. "They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that "As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do.....except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country."

Trump has claimed that he lost the popular vote in 2016 because of widespread voter fraud. But election experts say there are relatively few cases of fraud in voting.

___

3:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is disbanding his controversial voter fraud commission amid infighting, lawsuits and state officials' refusal to cooperate.

Trump convened the commission to investigate the 2016 presidential election, after alleging repeatedly and without evidence that voting fraud cost him the popular vote. Trump won the Electoral College.

The White House blamed the decision to end the panel on more than a dozen states that have refused to comply with the commission's demand for reams of personal voter data, including names, partial Social Security numbers, voting histories and party affiliations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

    The Brockport, N.Y., Police Department released body cam video that shows a squirrel lunging at one of its officers on Dec. 29. The officers were called to a residence on a report that a squirrel had broken into home and was eating cookies in the kitchen, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Eventually the squirrel was caught and removed.

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?
Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns 1:24

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

View More Video