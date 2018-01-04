Nation & World

2 Russian soldiers killed in attack on air base in Syria

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says two of its soldiers were killed in a mortar attack on the Russian air base in Syria.

The ministry says the attack on the Hemeimeem base took place on Sunday and that it was carried out by a "mobile sabotage group" of fighters.

Thursday's reports by the state news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti did not specify the attackers' affiliation or say if they were members of a specific rebel or militant group in Syria.

Russian forces also lost a helicopter in a Sunday crash in Syria that killed one of the two pilots. The ministry said a technical fault caused the crash and that the Mi-24 did not come under fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

    The Brockport, N.Y., Police Department released body cam video that shows a squirrel lunging at one of its officers on Dec. 29. The officers were called to a residence on a report that a squirrel had broken into home and was eating cookies in the kitchen, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Eventually the squirrel was caught and removed.

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?
Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns 1:24

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

View More Video