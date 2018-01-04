SKorea's leader apologizes to ex-sex slaves over Japan deal

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, meets with South Korean Kim Bok-dong who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. South Korea's president has apologized to Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's imperial army in World War II over what he calls a flawed 2015 deal with Tokyo to settle disputes over the issue. South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP)