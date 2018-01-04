Turkey calls US trial of Turkish banker 'legal disgrace'

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2017 courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Mehmet Atilla, right, testifies during his trial on corruption charges in New York. The Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions has been convicted Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, by a jury in New York, after a trial that sowed distrust between the two nations. He was convicted of four conspiracy counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, plus one bank fraud count. He was acquitted of a money laundering charge. Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)