Nation & World

January 3, 2018 5:06 AM

Imprisoned Kuwaitis form political bloc demanding reforms

The Associated Press
KUWAIT CITY

A group of Kuwaitis imprisoned for taking part in anti-government protests have announced the formation of a new political bloc.

Kuwait's Democratic Party and was launched this week by four Kuwaitis sentenced to prison in late November. At the time, an appeals court found 67 people guilty of a range of charges related to 2011 protests, sentencing them to between one and nine years in prison.

Lama al-Fadala, the sister of one of the group's founding members, told The Associated Press a key demand is that Kuwait allow the formation of political parties.

In a statement circulating on social media and confirmed by relatives, the Democratic Party says one of its objectives is to create a diverse bloc that represents Kuwaitis of different backgrounds who believe in reform and justice.

