Pakistan's cricket star politician slams Trump as 'ignorant'

15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video Pause

0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

1:20 Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police

2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017

2:03 Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win