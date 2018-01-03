Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

In this image made from video released by KRT on Jan. 1, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in his annual address in undisclosed location, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim said Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate. KRT via AP Video)