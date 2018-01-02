The Latest: Colorado gunman was licensed as a Wyoming lawyer

Gracie Parrish, center, holds a candle for her late husband Zackari Parrish, a Douglas County deputy, at Mission Hills Church in Littleton, Colo., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A man who shot and killed the Colorado deputy and wounded several others along with a few civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials, authorities said Monday. The Gazette via AP Dougal Brownlie