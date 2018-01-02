Nation & World

US soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:27 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

A military statement issued Tuesday said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Sen. Cory Booker says the Army had identified the dead soldier as Mihail Golin, of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says "we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own."

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.

