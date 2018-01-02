Nation & World

Israeli lawmakers pass law to hamstring dividing Jerusalem

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018

JERUSALEM

Israel's parliament has passed a law requiring a supermajority to relinquish control over any part of Jerusalem, a move that could hamstring the city's division as part of a peace plan.

The amendment passed on Tuesday bars the government from ceding Israeli sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem without approval of at least 80 of the legislature's 120 members. The law itself can be overturned with a simple majority, however, making it largely symbolic.

The Knesset passed the amendment amid heightened tensions following President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's statement last month enraged Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future state. Most of the international community doesn't recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

