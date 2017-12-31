Nation & World

Polish leader focuses on constitution in New Year's address

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has invited his countrymen to help shape the nation's constitution in 2018, which marks a key national anniversary.

Duda gave his televised New Year's speech as tens of thousands of Poles, dressed against the cold, were flocking to free outdoor concerts in Warsaw and in many other cities to see in the New Year. Sumptuous fireworks shows were planned by local authorities.

In 2018 Poland will celebrate 100 years of regained statehood. Duda is planning a referendum on the new shape of the constitution, saying the current one does not meet present-day requirements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is 'swatting'?

    Around 400 swatting cases happen each year and the consequences can be deadly. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

What is 'swatting'?

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?
Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns 1:24

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns
Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

View More Video