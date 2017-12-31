Minnesota Lt. Gov. Smith to join Senate, dive into campaign

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks as Gov. Mark Dayton listens during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., as Smith was named to replace fellow Democrat Al Franken in the U.S. Senate. Franken announced his resignation a week earlier amid growing sexual misconduct allegations. Smith is vowing to "hit the ground running" as she joins the U.S. Senate the first week of 2018 while preparing to run in November. Star Tribune via AP, File Brian Peterson