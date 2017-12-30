California man arrested after fatal Kansas police shooting

This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly 'swatting' call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. Glendale Police Department via AP)