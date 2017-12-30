Metropolitan Police Department officers were called sometime after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, to investigate reports of a shooting at Arizona Charlie's casino-hotel in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.
Nation & World

Las Vegas police: 2 security guards killed at hotel-casino

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 12:19 PM

LAS VEGAS

Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie's Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter's condition and the victims' identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A call to the hotel-casino's office went unanswered.

Arizona Charlie's Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting comes as law enforcement officers are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revelers on the Strip and three months after a mass shooting that killed 58 people.

