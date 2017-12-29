Police: Man kills 2, then himself at Houston auto shop

Houston Police Department officers investigate a double murder and suicide scene at 14300 South Post Oak Road on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Houston.Police say a man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two people before going outside and killing himself. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. Friday. The shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee