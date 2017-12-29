Nation & World

Israel gives notice of withdrawal from UN cultural agency

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay says she has received Israel's official letter announcing its exit from the U.N. cultural body.

Israel previously said it intended to leave the Paris-based agency, citing "systematic attacks on the Jewish state."

Azoulay said in a statement on Friday she deeply regretted the withdrawal, which is set to take effect on Dec. 31 2018.

She added: "It is inside UNESCO and not outside it" that countries can overcome their differences.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel's decision came on the heels of the United States announcing its withdraw from UNESCO over similar allegations of anti-Israel bias at the agency, where the Jewish state and its allies are far outnumbered by Arab countries and their supporters.

Many Israeli's viewed recent resolutions by the organization as diminishing Jewish ties to Jerusalem and the biblical city of Hebron.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is 'swatting'?

    Around 400 swatting cases happen each year and the consequences can be deadly. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

What is 'swatting'?

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?
Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns 1:24

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns
Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

View More Video