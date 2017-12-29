Nation & World

Police: SWAT officer shoots man who made threats with gun

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:53 PM

ATLANTA

Georgia authorities say an Atlanta SWAT team officer shot a man who made threats and said he had a gun.

WXIA-TV reports that the man was shot in the abdomen but was alert and talking when taken to a hospital Thursday evening.

WAGA-TV reports a resident found a broken window and called 911 about 2 p.m., saying an estranged relative might have gotten into the house.

WXIA quotes Georgia Bureau of Investigation authorities as saying that negotiators talked to the man for more than 45 minutes, but he was uncooperative. When he walked to the front door about 5:30 p.m., a SWAT officer shot at him.

The state bureau is investigating, as is customary with all police shootings.

