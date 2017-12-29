The Latest: 4 members of a family killed in Bronx fire

More Videos 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police Pause 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 0:57 Where do New Year's traditions come from? 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 2:18 Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. Associated Press

At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. Associated Press