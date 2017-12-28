In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, an anti-government protestor blocks a road, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Trump administration recognized the results of Honduras' disputed presidential election despite opposition complaints, irregularities found by poll observers and calls from Congress to back a new vote.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 11:04 PM

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Peru had a political crisis with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski barely avoiding being removed from office by congress after being linked to the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal. Hi political nemesis, Keiko Fujimori, was also mentioned in Odebrecht messages claiming that the firm had given money to her presidential campaign. After surviving the vote, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko's father, on medical grounds.

In Morovis, Puerto Rico, a town is driven to despair with few services having been restored months after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island.

In Colombia, Venezuelan nationals struggle to make ends meet after their homeland's political and economic crisis forced them to emigrate.

In Bolivia, public sector doctors are on strike after a new law was approved in congress criminalizing medical malpractice.

In Panama, generations of artisans produce traditional pintao hats from all natural fibers and dyes.

And in Honduras, police clash with anti-government demonstrators clashed who say the recent presidential elections were fraudulent. The Organization of American States has declared that the elections where tainted with many irregularities and recommended a new election.

Curated by Curated by Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter.

