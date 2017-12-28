Nation & World

Report: Body finds fatal police shooting in 2015 unjustified

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 08:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 28 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

A Chicago police disciplinary body has ruled an officer's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old carrying a baseball bat the day after Christmas in 2015 was unjustified.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday on the finding in Quintonio LeGrier's death, citing documents from an open-records request. LeGrier's case drew national attention two years ago.

Officer Robert Rialmo has said he fired when LeGrier swung the bat at him from a few feet away as Rialmo responded to a domestic disturbance. Rialmo also accidentally killed a bystander, Bettie Jones, standing behind LeGrier.

The Tribune says the Dec. 22 ruling by Civilian Office of Police Accountability concludes LeGrier didn't swing at Rialmo and was farther away when Rialmo fired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officer's attorney, Joel Brodsky, calls the finding "a political decision" and not one based on evidence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

    Video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows three suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns from the Wilshire Gun club just an hour out from Kansas.

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns 1:24

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns
Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides
Top 17 images of Earth from space in 2017 2:47

Top 17 images of Earth from space in 2017

View More Video