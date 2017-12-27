Nation & World

Israel passes law that critics say is meant to shield PM

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 10:51 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Israel's parliament has passed legislation ending a police practice of recommending indictments, a bill pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party as he faces corruption allegations.

The so-called "recommendations bill" passed early Thursday after days of filibuster. It stops police from recommending to prosecutors whether to indict suspects upon completing their investigations and also aims to stem media leaks.

Supporters say it's needed to protect citizens who are investigated but never charged. Critics say it muzzles police.

Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases, and police say they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing calling the accusations a politically motivated witch hunt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The law was watered down after an uproar and does not apply to current investigations including those concerning Netanyahu.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

    Graphic video shows a Florida man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen.

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go
Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

View More Video