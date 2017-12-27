UK police check reports of illegal post-Christmas fox hunts

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2009 file photo, members of the Albrighton Woodland Hunt club prepare for their fox hunt at Hagley Hall in Hagley, England. Several police departments in England and Wales are investigating allegations of illegal fox hunting on Boxing Day. The day after Christmas is a traditional time for fox hunting, which has been illegal since February 2005. “Trail-hunting,” which involves having dogs follow an artificial scent instead of a living animal, still is allowed. Roughly 250 hunts were registered in Wales and England for Dec. 26 2017. Simon Dawson, File AP Photo