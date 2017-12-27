FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2009 file photo, members of the Albrighton Woodland Hunt club prepare for their fox hunt at Hagley Hall in Hagley, England. Several police departments in England and Wales are investigating allegations of illegal fox hunting on Boxing Day. The day after Christmas is a traditional time for fox hunting, which has been illegal since February 2005. “Trail-hunting,” which involves having dogs follow an artificial scent instead of a living animal, still is allowed. Roughly 250 hunts were registered in Wales and England for Dec. 26 2017.
Nation & World

UK police check reports of illegal post-Christmas fox hunts

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:34 PM

LONDON

Several police departments in England and Wales are investigating allegations of illegal fox hunting on Boxing Day.

The day after Christmas is a traditional time for fox hunting, which has been illegal since February 2005. "Trail-hunting," which involves having dogs follow an artificial scent instead of a living animal, still is allowed.

Roughly 250 hunts were registered in Wales and England for Dec. 26.

Police in North Wales started an investigation after reports of dogs on the loose led to the discovery of a dead fox.

In England, police in Cheshire received reports of an illegal hunt. Suffolk police said they were investigating an alleged disturbance Tuesday involving participants of the Great Thurlow Hunt and hunt monitors.

Suffolk police say they also are investigating an alleged violation of the fox hunting ban.

