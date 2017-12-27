Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.
Nation & World

Poland's PM: Cabinet reshuffling to be completed after Jan.6

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:17 PM

December 27, 2017 12:17 PM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Wednesday that all planned changes in the makeup of his Cabinet should be known shortly after Jan. 6.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has suggested for several months a government reshuffling could be in the works. There's been pressure for Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz and Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski to be dismissed.

The only significant change so far was Morawiecki's promotion from finance minister to prime minister this month. Party leaders said he was put in the job to help the government focus on the economy and improve ties with European Union leaders.

In response to changes to the justice system promoted by the conservative ruling party, the EU's executive commission a week ago initiated a procedure that could lead to sanctions on Poland.

The government insists the overhaul was necessary to make the justice system more efficient. The EU has said it contravenes democratic principles. Morawiecki is scheduled to discuss the situation with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Jan. 9.

Morawiecki said that "we will know all the possible changes" in his government after Epiphany, the day Christians observe the visit the three wise men made to baby Jesus. Western Christians observe it on Jan. 6.

Poland's health and environment ministers also are among the Cabinet members that commentators have speculated might be removed.

