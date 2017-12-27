Myanmar court extends detention for 2 Reuters reporters

Reuters journalist Thet Oo Maung Maung, known as Wa Lone, exits a police van as he arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, outside Yangon, Myanmar. The court has extended the detention of the two Reuters journalists, Wan Lone and his colleague Kyaw Soe Oo, and set their trial date for Jan. 14 on charges of violating state secrets. Thein Zaw AP Photo