Wire the wilderness? As cell service expands, national parks become the latest digital battlegrounds

Visitors pose for a selfie on Dec. 16, 2016 in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state. Mount Rainier and other national parks are weighing plans to expand cellular coverage in once remote areas. First responders support the plans, as do some park officials, who argue that better cell coverage will help attract a new generation of visitors. Critics fear it will lead to more noisy distractions in places designed to be an escape from the modern world. Elaine Thompson AP