Appeal seeking Idaho horse herd sterilization is dismissed

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, some of the 30 horses from the Saylor Creek Herd, released by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, storm out of their trailers 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry, Idaho. A federal appeals court has dismissed an effort to allow the sterilization of a herd of wild horses in Idaho. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier in Dec. 2017, granted a request by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to stop the effort. The Times-News via AP, File Ashley Smith