FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Democrat Shelly Simonds reacts to the news that she won the 94th District precincts by one vote following a recount in Hampton, Va. Simonds, the Democrat in a tied race for a Virginia House seat that could affect which party controls the chamber says she'll ask a court to declare the tie invalid. Simonds' lawyers said Tuesday, Dec. 26, that they'll ask the court to reconsider its ruling after last week's recount.
FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Democrat Shelly Simonds reacts to the news that she won the 94th District precincts by one vote following a recount in Hampton, Va. Simonds, the Democrat in a tied race for a Virginia House seat that could affect which party controls the chamber says she'll ask a court to declare the tie invalid. Simonds' lawyers said Tuesday, Dec. 26, that they'll ask the court to reconsider its ruling after last week's recount. The Daily Press via AP, File Joe Fudge
FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Democrat Shelly Simonds reacts to the news that she won the 94th District precincts by one vote following a recount in Hampton, Va. Simonds, the Democrat in a tied race for a Virginia House seat that could affect which party controls the chamber says she'll ask a court to declare the tie invalid. Simonds' lawyers said Tuesday, Dec. 26, that they'll ask the court to reconsider its ruling after last week's recount. The Daily Press via AP, File Joe Fudge

Nation & World

Virginia Democrat to fight tied race; name-drawing delayed

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 09:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

The Democrat in a tied race for a Virginia House seat that could affect which party controls the chamber said Tuesday that she'll ask a court to declare the tie invalid and her the winner.

Shelly Simonds and her lawyers said the court failed to follow state election law by allowing a ballot to be counted a day after last week's recount, among other errors. The campaign said it will ask the same court to reconsider its decision.

In the meantime, state election officials postponed their plan to break the tie Wednesday in Richmond by drawing names from a bowl.

James Alcorn, chairman of Virginia's State Board of Elections, said in a series of tweets that drawing names "is an action of last resort."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Any substantive concerns regarding the election or recount should be resolved before a random drawing is conducted," he wrote.

The race between Simonds and Republican Del. David Yancey is for the 94th House of Delegates District in Newport News. If Simonds were declared the winner, it would split party control of Virginia's House 50-50.

A rare power-sharing agreement would have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans. If no agreement can be reached, prolonged chaos could ensue.

Simonds appeared to have lost November's election by 10 votes. Then she appeared to have won a recount by a single vote last week. A day later, a court in Newport News declared a tie.

"At the end of the day, this is really about the integrity of elections in Virginia," Simonds said during a conference call with reporters.

Ezra Reese, an attorney for Simonds, said Tuesday that the court erred in following election law because it allowed an uncounted ballot to be challenged by Yancey's campaign after the recount concluded.

Yancey's attorneys told the court that a Republican election official was "confused" about election guidelines. The official had let the vote remain uncounted before raising concerns the next day.

The court allowed Yancey's attorneys to challenge the ballot.

On the ballot in question, the voter had picked Republican candidates in statewide races. For the 94th District, the voter filled in the bubble for Yancey and the bubble for Simonds. But he or she also drew a single slash through the bubble for Simonds.

Yancey's attorneys argued that the ballot was clearly a vote for Yancey. Simonds' attorneys disagreed.

The court ultimately counted the vote for Yancey, which brought the tally to 11,608 votes each.

Gretchen Heal, a spokeswoman for the Yancey campaign, declined to comment Tuesday on the Simonds campaign's planned litigation. But Heal said Yancey stands by the arguments made last week by his attorneys.

Whoever wins the 94th District race, the fight over control of the House may not end there. A lawsuit is pending over the results of a hotly contested race in the 28th District in the Fredericksburg area.

Democrat Joshua Cole lost to Republican Bob Thomas by 82 votes in November and by 73 votes in a recount last week. But voters filed a lawsuit in federal court after at least 147 ballots were found to be assigned to the wrong districts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 minutes. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" (https://www.facebook.com/OutcastSportFishing/)

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Video shows officer being dragged down street by car 1:22

Video shows officer being dragged down street by car

View More Video