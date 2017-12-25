The Latest: Police ID resident killed in apartment blaze

In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire. Ian Handler, WPIX-TV, via AP)