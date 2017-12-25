Nation & World

Syrian troops capture new areas near Israeli-occupied Golan

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 09:48 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian government forces have captured new areas south of the capital Damascus near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, increasing pressure on insurgents.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media reported that Syrian troops and their allies captured Monday three new areas from al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee. It added troops are now about 500 meters (yards) from the shrine of Sheikh Abdullah that is sacred to the country's Druze community.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Right said the fighters are now besieged in the village of Beit Jin and nearby areas after a 10-day intense offensive. It added that negotiations are underway to evacuate insurgents to the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib.

Israel has been concerned about the push by Syrian troops and their Iran-backed allies close to its border.

