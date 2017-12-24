FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, President Donald Trump reacted to reports about the coming retirement of FBI Deputy Director McCabe, who has been buffeted by attacks from the president and his Republican allies over alleged anti-Trump bias in the agency, by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.
Nation & World

Adviser: Trump confident in FBI director despite attacks

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:07 AM

WASHINGTON

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Marc Short tells "Fox News Sunday" the president is "very pleased" with Director Chris Wray and "the changes that are taking place." The comments came as Trump continued to assail Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who plans to retire from the bureau next year.

McCabe's supervision of the Hillary Clinton email investigation has come under scrutiny because his wife's state Senate campaign received contributions from Clinton-ally Terry McAuliffe's political action committee. The president has seized on that as a sign of anti-Trump bias in FBI leadership.

Short says "we need to be sure there's no bias." Of McCabe, he adds, "we wish him well."

