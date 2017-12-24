Nation & World

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017

AMARILLO, Texas

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius told the Amarillo Globe-News that he was sexually abused by older boys at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch in the 1960s. British newspaper, The Guardian , reported earlier this week that generations of former residents allege staffers had abused them from the 1950s through at least the 1990s.

Sarpalius says he believes the abuse happened because judges sent violent teens to be housed alongside low-income boys who had no family.

A statement from the organization said it was aware of the claims regarding "harmful encounters" and apologized. The ranch is a privately funded, faith-based residential program for children ages 5 to 18.

