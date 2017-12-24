Egyptian president's backers say 12M want him to run again

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt. Supporters of Egypt’s president announced on Sunday, Dec. 24, that they have collected more than 12 million signatures from people urging him to run for a second four-year term, a mostly symbolic gesture as there is little doubt he will contest, and win, next year’s elections. Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File AP Photo