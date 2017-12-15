Nation & World

Alaska lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior resigns

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

December 15, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JUNEAU, Alaska

An Alaska lawmaker who was accused by several women of inappropriate behavior is resigning.

Staff for state Rep. Dean Westlake hand-delivered his resignation letter to the House speaker's office on Friday.

The letter comes three days after Westlake said he would not resign.

The pressure mounted on the freshman Democrat from western Alaska after a growing number of women came forward claiming Westlake acted inappropriately or made them feel uncomfortable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Westlake's letter thanked the women who came forward and apologized.

One said she was grabbed in the buttocks.

There were also complaints about lingering hugs and inappropriate comments.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

    NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly reflects on his year in space. Kelly will visit Hutchinson next year. (Video by NASA)

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 11:30

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space
Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday
Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority 2:55

Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority

View More Video