All-Star Cozart agrees to $38M, 3-year deal with Angels

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart hits a double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu in the first inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati. All-Star infielder Zack Cozart has agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels announced their latest high-profile acquisition Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Cozart is coming off an outstanding season with the Cincinnati Reds, his only previous big-league club. John Minchillo, File AP Photo