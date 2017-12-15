Emergency workers gather near the site where a plane crashed in Sieberatsreute near Ravensburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Police said that three people were aboard the Cessna aircraft.
3 die in small plane crash in southwestern Germany

December 15, 2017

BERLIN

Prosecutors say two Austrians and a German have been killed in a crash of a small plane in southwestern Germany.

The Cessna 510 crashed late Thursday in a wooded area near the city of Ravensburg. The plane had taken off in Frankfurt and was heading to Friedrichshafen, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the crash site.

Konstanz chief prosecutor Wolfgang Angster said Friday that two of the dead were the plane's Austrian pilots, a 45-year-old from the Voralberg region and a 49-year-old from Vienna. Also killed was a 79-year-old German passenger living in the Lake Constance region.

Emergency responders were able to recover the bodies despite heavy snowfall but the investigation into the cause of the accident had to be put on hold due to adverse weather.

