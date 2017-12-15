In this photo provided by France Bleu, rescue workers help after a school bus and a regional train collided in the village of Millas, southern France, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. A school bus and a regional train collided in southern France on Thursday, killing four children and critically injuring several other people on the bus, the French interior ministry said.
All victims identified in bus-train collision in France

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 02:41 AM

PARIS

French authorities said all four children killed in a crash involving a regional train and a school bus close to the border with Spain have been identified. The families of the deceased have also been notified.

Philippe Vignes, the head of the local authority in the Pyrenees-Orientales, said on BFM television that eight people remained in serious condition Friday, including seven children and the bus driver.

Twelve others suffered less serious injuries.

The bus was carrying around 20 children aged between 11 and 15.

Investigators were working to determine the causes of the accident at the crossing in Millas.

Vignes said he could not confirm whether the crossing railway barriers were closed or opened when the accident happened.

He said "there are contradictory rumors. We need to be very careful."

