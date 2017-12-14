Venezuelan 1st lady's 2 nephews get 18 years in prison

In this court room art, defendants Efrain Antonio Campos Flores, center left, and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, center right, listen to proceedings during their sentencing hearing at federal court in New York, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. The men, who are nephews of Venezuela's first lady, were sentenced to 18 years in prison for their conviction on drug conspiracy charges. Standing at left is defense attorney John Zach and at right is defense attorney David Rody. Elizabeth Williams via AP)