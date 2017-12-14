South Dakota park to make unplanned bison roundup after fire

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2014 file photo, spectators watch as riders and drivers herd about 1,200 bison toward the corrals at the 49th annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup in the southern Black Hills near Custer, S.D. Custer State Park, known for drawing thousands of spectators to its fall buffalo roundup each year, is set to perform another, unexpected roundup in the coming days to inspect its bison after a historic wildfire burned through the South Dakota park this week. Kristina Barker, File AP Photo