Ohio high court shields full autopsy reports in slaying of 8

FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio, around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio. A divided Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings. John Minchillo, File AP Photo