Suicide bomber kills 10 at Somali police academy, say police

MOGADISHU, Somalia

An Islamic extremist suicide bomber has killed at least 10 people at a police academy in the capital on Thursday, police said.

The bomber infiltrated Gen. Kahiye Police Academy and detonated to target police officers gathering for special morning exercises, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

The bomber with explosives strapped around his waist targeted police officials rehearsing for the Somalia's Police Day celebrations scheduled for December 20, said Hussein.

Somalia's al-Shabab extremist rebels quickly claimed responsibility for the explosion. Al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida, carry out frequent bombings and attacks in the capital.

